Real Madrid rounded off an impressive week with yet another brilliant performance as they defeated Atletico Madrid in the season’s first Madrid derby on Saturday. An early strike from Casemiro and an unlucky own goal from Jan Oblak were enough to give the Los Blancos bragging rights on the day as they cut the points gap at the top of the table while also handing their rivals the first domestic defeat. Karim Benzema's Brace Sends Los Blancos Through As UCL Group Winners.

The pressure was building on manager Zinedine Zidane as his team headed into one of the toughest few weeks of the season. After defeating Borussia Monchengladbach and advancing into the Round of 16 in the Champions League, Real Madrid entered the game in high spirits and managed to carry on their form and defeat the leaders.

Zinedine Zidane’s team established an early lead as Casemiro scored past Jan Oblak in the 15th minute of the game. Despite being the best team in the league, Atletico were unable to put much pressure on the Los Blancos back-line and points were secured when the Rojiblancos keeper, unfortunately, turned the ball in his own net.

Atletico Madrid had won their previous seven fixtures in La Liga prior to this game and entered as the only unbeaten side in the league but yet another defeat meant that they haven’t been able to get the better of their city rivals for a ninth consecutive time.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was happy with the performances displayed by his players in the night. ‘They're f***ing great, they're exceptional,’ said the 48-year-old about midfield duo of Luke Modric and Toni Kroos. ‘Karim, too, and Lucas, he is phenomenal, and Carvajal, and our captain, Varane. They are all very good’ he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2020 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).