London [UK], October 31 (ANI): Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has said that he is hopeful of his side ending the 14-year run of failing to register a victory at Old Trafford Stadium.

Arteta's remarks came as Arsenal gets ready to lock horns with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, November 1 in the Premier League.

Also Read | Prithvi Shaw Blasted by Netizens for Insensible Batting Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 (Read Tweets).

Arsenal last won a match at Old Trafford way back in 2006. And now the side, would be finally looking to win a match at United's backyard and breaking the jinx at Old Trafford Stadium.

"I think it's been 14 years since Arsenal have won a Premier League game at United and, after the defeat like we had against Leicester last week, I think it's the perfect scenario to go there and try to do that," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

Also Read | KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 54.

"I'm not concerned about performances because you can see the trend and how we are evolving. It's just those margins, how we manage the margins within the games, and those game moments when we try to get wins and not lose those games," he added.

Arsenal stumbled to a 0-1 loss against Leicester City in the Premier League last week.

The side is currently in 11th place in the Premier League 2020-21 points table with 9 points from six matches.

Manchester United have failed to win any of their three home games in the Premier League this season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)