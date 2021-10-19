New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Chess World Championship Silver Medallist Tania Sachdev met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister congratulated her for winning the silver medal and wished her luck to continue her splendid performance for the country in future.

Also Read | Eoin Morgan Hints at Dropping Himself From England's Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2021 if Poor Form With the Bat Continues (Watch Video).

During this meeting, Tania Sachdev spoke to the Chief Minister in detail about her performance all over the world and also shared how hard she worked towards realising her dreams since her childhood.

Congratulating Sachdev on winning the Silver Medal at the World Championship, Kejriwal said, "You and your team have made the whole country proud with your stellar performance. We have to work together to make chess reach every household of the state and bring back the fame the sport held. The Delhi Government will provide any support that is required for this cause."

Also Read | Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

The Chief Minister also that the Delhi Government is very serious about promoting all kinds of sports and has also established a sports university in Delhi.

"There is only one ambition we have for this university and that is to develop players who win medals. I believe when this university will start functioning, players from all over the country will come here and become a part of our team," he said.

Kejriwal also directed Deputy Chief Minister and Sports Minister Manish Sisodia to felicitate Tania as per all the protocols and extend all kinds of support possible to her.

Tania Sachdev said she would be happy to help the Delhi Government in their initiatives and will be keen on providing her services in whatever capacity deemed fit.

Tania Sachdev has an impressive track record in national and international chess championships and is also an Arjuna awardee.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)