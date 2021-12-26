Melbourne [Australia], December 26 (ANI): England openers Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley failed to leave a mark as Australia gained an upper hand in the morning session on Day 1 of the ongoing Boxing Day Ashes Test here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

At the lunch break, England's score reads 61/3 with Joe Root (33*) at the crease. A total of 26.3 overs were bowled in the first session.

Sent into bat, England got off to the worst start possible as Hameed was dismissed for a duck by Cummins in just the second over of the innings.

Crawley (12) also failed to leave a mark, despite replacing Rory Burns for the ongoing Test and as a result, England was left in a spot of bother at 13/2 in the 8th over.

Skipper Joe Root then joined hands with Malan and the duo retrieved the innings for the visitors, putting together a stand of 48 runs for the third wicket. However, right on the cusp of lunch break, Cummins struck once again as he dismissed Malan (14).

Brief Scores: England 61/3 (Joe Root 33*, Dawid Malan 14; Pat Cummins 3-27). (ANI)

