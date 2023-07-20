Manchester [UK], July 19 (ANI): It was an evenly-matched day for both Australian and English players on the pitch as Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh managed half-centuries, while Chris Woakes also caused damage to the Australian line-up with his four-wicket haul, with the visitors' score reading 299/8 at the end of the first day of play during the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

At the end of day 1, skipper Pat Cummins (1*) and Mitchell Starc (23*) were unbeaten for the Aussies.

Australia started the third and final session at 187/4, with Travis Head (47*) and Mitchell Marsh (1*) unbeaten at the crease.

Stuart Broad struck for England in the first over of the session, dismissing Head for 48 off 65 balls to bring up his 600th Test wicket. Australia was 189/5 at that point.

Marsh and Cameron Green started to rebuild the innings.

Australia brought up their 200-run mark in 51.4 overs.

Green and Marsh scored runs at a fast rate.

The duo brought up their fifty-run partnership quickly and helped Australia reach the 250-run mark in 61.5 overs. With the boundary that helped Australia cross 250 runs, Marsh also brought up his half-century in just 56 balls.

However, in the very next over, Woakes helped England make a comeback. In the first ball of the over, he trapped Green lbw for 16, while on the fifth ball, Marsh was caught behind by Jonny Bairstow for 51 off 60 balls. His knock had seven fours and a six.

Australia was at 255/7 at that point.

Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc were the next pair. The duo carried Australia's innings forward, with Starc smashing Anderson for two disdainful fours in the 68th over.

Their promising partnership was cut short at 39 runs when Carey nicked a Woakes delivery into the keeper's hand for 20 off 49 balls. Woakes had managed his fourth wicket, reducing the Aussies to 294/8.

Starc and skipper Pat Cummins ended the day without any further loss of wickets.

Earlier, Australia ended the second session with a score of 187/4 in 49 overs with Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh with scores of 47(63)* and 1(10)* respectively.

Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne resumed the innings for the visitors looking to maintain their healthy run rate. They resumed the second session at 107/2, with Smith (33*) and Labuschagne (29*) unbeaten.

However, Mark Wood ended their plan with a single delivery. Smith walked across his stumps while Wood angled the ball in towards the middle stumps. Smith missed and Wood struck to pin him right in front of the wickets. The set Australian batter departed for a score of 41(52). Australia was at 120/3.

Travis Head came in with his usual swagger of playing aggressively, while Labuschagne continued with his approach on the other end.

Australia reached the 150-run mark in 40.1 overs.

The left-tight combination survived for some time picking up boundaries and rotating strikes on every possible occasion.

Labuschagne reached the moment of glory as he raised his bat for a half-century. But Moeen Ali took that moment away from him in the very next over with an off-break delivery. He got the LBW appeal but the umpire decided to go against his appeal and give Labuschagne a momentary relief.

England challenged the decision and got the final verdict in their favour to send the Australian back to the dugout for 51. Australia was 183/4. This ended the 63-run stand between Head and Labuschagne.

Mitchell Marsh joined hands with Travis Head to ensure that their team did not suffer any further loss of wickets.

Australia ended the session with a score of 187/4.

Earlier in the day, pacer Stuart Broad drew the first blood, dismissing an in-form Usman Khawaja for just three runs off 19 balls after trapping him leg-before-wicket. Australia was 15/1 in five overs.

Marnus Labuschagne was next up on the crease. He and Warner started to rebuild the innings.

At the end of 10 overs, Australia was at 39/1, with Warner (22*) and Labuschagne (8*) unbeaten at the crease.

Australia reached the 50-run mark in 13 overs.

Just when it seemed the Warner-Marnus will complete a fifty-run partnership, the former nicked a delivery by Chris Woakes straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Warner was dismissed for 32 off 38 balls, consisting of three fours. The 46-run stand between him and Marnus was over.

Australia was 61/2 in 14.1 overs.

Steve Smith was next up on the crease. Smith got off the mark with a boundary over the fine leg region.

At the end of 20 overs, Australia was 81/2, with Labuschagne (24*) and Smith (12*).

With a boundary on James Anderson's delivery, Australia crossed the 100-run mark in 24 overs.

The Smith-Labuschagne duo took Australia through the remainder of the session with any further loss of wickets.

Brief Scores: Australia: 299/8 (Mitchell Marsh 51, Marnus Labuschagne 51, Chris Woakes 4/52). (ANI)

