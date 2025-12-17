Adelaide [Australia], December 17 (ANI): Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne's solid third-wicket partnership stabilised Australia's first innings after a chaotic Wednesday morning to be 94/2 at lunch on day 1 in the third Ashes Test in Adelaide against England.

The duo added 61 runs off 90 balls for the third wicket. Khawaja and Labuschagne settled in and began to look assured at the crease.

After winning the toss, Australian skipper Pat Cummins opted to bat. Australia has suffered a massive blow just before the third Ashes Test against England with news that star batter Steve Smith will miss the match due to illness.

Smith had been battling illness in the lead-up to the Adelaide Oval contest and was ruled out on the morning of the match, with Khawaja named as his replacement.

Australia again went with Jake Weatherald and Travis Head as their opening pair. The duo gave Australia off to a very promising start, racing to 0/29 after their first six overs, in ominous signs for the visitors.

However, Jofra Archer sent back Weatherald for 18 as he top-edged the ball that skied behind the wicket to Jamie Smith, and Labuschagne joined him in the middle.

A Zak Crawley stunner at cover-point off Brydon Carse bowling in the very next over ended Head's morning on 10, and Khawaja joined Labuschagne in the middle.

England also had a chance to remove Khawaja, but Harry Brook spilled a regulation opportunity at second slip, denying Tongue a second wicket.

At lunch, Australia was 94/2 with Khawaja (41) and Labuschagne (19) at the crease. (ANI)

