Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 24 (ANI): The Dabang Delhi K.C. and Haryana Steelers played out a neck-to-neck battle throughout the game, but Ashu Malik managed to pull off two raid points in the dying seconds of the match and took his team to a 35-32 victory in the end.

Vinay picked up three raid points as the Steelers inched ahead at 4-2 in the 5th minute. However, Ashish and Vikrant effected brilliant tackles and helped the Dabang Delhi K.C. clinch the lead at 6-5 soon after. Ashu Malik pulled off a brilliant raid as the Delhi side continued to forge ahead. Malik caught out Jaideep Dahiya and Yogesh tackled Ashish as Dabang Delhi K.C. inflicted the first ALL OUT of the match.

Siddharth Desai effected a raid and Rahul Sethpal tackled Manjeet, but the Delhi side still held a decent lead at 14-9. Vishal Bhardwaj and Yogesh picked up tackle points in quick succession as Dabang Delhi K.C. stayed ahead at 15-10 in the 17th minute. The Steelers tackled Manjeet in the dying minutes of the first half, but the two teams went into the break with the Delhi side leading at 18-13.

Desai pulled off a double-point raid in the opening minutes of the second half and narrowed the gap between the two sides. The Steelers rode on the momentum and inflicted an ALL OUT to take the lead at 23-21. Desai continued to showcase brilliant form as the Steelers stayed ahead at 27-24 in the 30th minute. However, the Delhi side fought back and levelled the scores at 28-28.

Desai effected a raid to help the Steelers inch ahead, but Malik pulled off a magnificent raid soon after and locked the scores at 31-31. Malik effected two raids brilliant raids in the dying seconds of the game and helped the Delhi side clinch a thrilling win in the end. (ANI)

