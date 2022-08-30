Sharjah [UAE], August 30 (ANI): Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is playing his 100th T20I match on Tuesday.

He accomplished the feat during his side's Group B Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

Also Read | Premier League 2022-23: Bournemouth Sack Scott Parker as Head Coach Days After Humiliating 9-0 Loss Against Liverpool.

Hasan did not have an impressive 100th T20I match as, despite a good start, he failed to stay on the crease for long. He was dismissed for 11 of 9 balls after pacer Mujeeb Ur Rahman dislodging his stumps.

In 100 matches now, Hasan has scored 2,018 runs at an average of 22.67. He has scored ten half-centuries in the shortest format, with 84 being his best score.

Also Read | AFG 7/0 in 2 Overs I BAN vs AFG Live Score Updates of Asia Cup 2022: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai Make Decent Start.

Besides this, he has also delivered for his side with the ball. He has 121 wickets in 100 games and is the leading wicket-taker in the format's history. These 121 scalps have come at an average of 19.95 and an economy rate of 6.69. His best bowling figures are 5/20.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. With this match, they are making a start to their Asia Cup 2022 campaign.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)