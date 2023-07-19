The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, Jay Shah, on Wednesday announced the schedule for the Asia Cup 2023. The tournament will kick off on August 30, with arch-rivals India and Pakistan set to lock horns in Kandy, Sri Lanka, on September 2. The BCCI secretary took to Twitter to make the announcement. The tournament will follow a hybrid model, with four matches to be hosted by Pakistan and all of India's matches and a total of nine fixtures taking place in the Emerald Isle. The final to crown Asia's best will be staged in Colombo. Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announced, India vs Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy.

I am happy to announce the schedule for the highly anticipated Men's ODI #AsiaCup2023, a symbol of unity and togetherness binding diverse nations together! Let's join hands in the celebration of cricketing excellence and cherish the bonds that connect us all. @ACCMedia1 pic.twitter.com/9uPgx6intP — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 19, 2023

India is in Group A, which also has Pakistan and Nepal, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan. The tournament will kick off with a clash between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan, Pakistan. India will start their campaign against Pakistan on September 2, in Kandy. They will be playing their second group stage match at the same venue against Nepal on September 4.

Matches in the Super Four stage will start on September 6, with a clash between the A1 and B2 sides in the respective groups, at Lahore. The rest of the matches will take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka. On September 17, the final will be held in Colombo. Asia Cup History and Past Winners: Ahead of 2023 Edition Take A Look at Previous Champions

The tournament will be held in a 50-over format, keeping in mind the ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be hosted in India from October 5 to November 19. Sri Lanka are the defending Asia Cup champions, having won the title last year. They have won a total of six titles. India have been the most successful team in the tournament's history, with a total of 7 titles.

