New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Manu Bhaker, Mehuli Ghosh and Divyansh Singh Panwar are among some prominent names in the 36-strong Indian contingent set to take part in the Asian Airgun Championship scheduled in South Korea's Daegu.
While Manu is a part of the 10m Air Pistol (Junior Women), Mehuli will headline the women's 10m Air Rifle event.
Yashasvi Joshi will take part in the 10m Air Pistol (Youth Women).
In the 10m Air Rifle for Men, Arjun Babuta is India's best bet for a medal while in the junior men category for the same event, Divyansh Singh Panwar is a medal hopeful.
10m Air Rifle
========
Men
Arjun Babuta
Kiran Ankush Jadhav
Rudranksh Balasaheb Patil
Junior Men
Divyansh Singh Panwar
Sri Karthik Sabari Raj
Vidit Jain
Youth Men
Abhinav Shaw
Sheersh Aditya Kashyap
Parth Rakesh Mane
10m Air Pistol
==========
Men
Shiva Narwal
Naveen
Vijayveer Sidhu
Junior Men
Samrat Rana
Sagar Dangi
Varun Tomar
Youth Men
Sandeep Bishnoi
Sahil
Amit Sharma
10m Air Rifle
=========
Women
Mehuli Ghosh
Elavenil Valarivan
Meghana Sajjanar
Junior Women
Ramita
Nancy
Tillottama Sen
Youth Women
Yukthi Rajendra
Hazel
Gautami Bhanot
10m Air Pistol
=========
Women
Rhythm Sangwan
Yuvika Tomar
Palak
Junior Women
Manu Bhaker
Esha Singh
Shikha Narwal
Youth Women
Harnavdeep Kaur
Kaniska Dagar
Yashasvi Joshi. PTI KHS
