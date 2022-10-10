New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Manu Bhaker, Mehuli Ghosh and Divyansh Singh Panwar are among some prominent names in the 36-strong Indian contingent set to take part in the Asian Airgun Championship scheduled in South Korea's Daegu.

While Manu is a part of the 10m Air Pistol (Junior Women), Mehuli will headline the women's 10m Air Rifle event.

Yashasvi Joshi will take part in the 10m Air Pistol (Youth Women).

In the 10m Air Rifle for Men, Arjun Babuta is India's best bet for a medal while in the junior men category for the same event, Divyansh Singh Panwar is a medal hopeful.

10m Air Rifle

========

Men

Arjun Babuta

Kiran Ankush Jadhav

Rudranksh Balasaheb Patil

Junior Men

Divyansh Singh Panwar

Sri Karthik Sabari Raj

Vidit Jain

Youth Men

Abhinav Shaw

Sheersh Aditya Kashyap

Parth Rakesh Mane

10m Air Pistol

==========

Men

Shiva Narwal

Naveen

Vijayveer Sidhu

Junior Men

Samrat Rana

Sagar Dangi

Varun Tomar

Youth Men

Sandeep Bishnoi

Sahil

Amit Sharma

10m Air Rifle

=========

Women

Mehuli Ghosh

Elavenil Valarivan

Meghana Sajjanar

Junior Women

Ramita

Nancy

Tillottama Sen

Youth Women

Yukthi Rajendra

Hazel

Gautami Bhanot

10m Air Pistol

=========

Women

Rhythm Sangwan

Yuvika Tomar

Palak

Junior Women

Manu Bhaker

Esha Singh

Shikha Narwal

Youth Women

Harnavdeep Kaur

Kaniska Dagar

Yashasvi Joshi. PTI KHS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)