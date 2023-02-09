Chennai, Feb 9 (PTI) India endured mixed fortunes in the HCL-SRFI 21st Asian Junior squash team championship here on Thursday, with the men posting a third win but the women lost 1-2 to Hong Kong Kong China.

After opening their campaign with victories over Singapore and Chinese Taipei on Wednesday, the Indian junior men overwhelmed Japan 3-0 with all three players --Shaurya Bawa, Paarth Ambani and Krishna Mishra -- winning in straight games against their opponents.

The Indian women, however, were outclassed by Hong Kong China with Yuvna Gupta and Pooja Arthi going down in straight games to their respective opponents. The highly-rated Anahat Singh beat Wai Sze Wing for a consolation win.

Results: Junior Men: Round-robin: Group A: Korea beat Sri Lanka 3-0; Hong Kong, China beat Kuwait 3-0; Pakistan beat Hong Kong China 3-0; Pakistan beat Korea 3-0

Group B: Malaysia beat Chinese Taipei 3-0, Singapore beat Chinese Taipei 3-0; Malaysia beat Japan 3-0. India beat Japan 3-0 (Shaurya Bawa beat Kosei Toki 11-4 11-5 11-5; Paarth Ambani beat Renshi Makino 11-2 11-5 11-4; Krishna Mishra beat Yujin Ikeda 15-13 11-6 11-7).

Women: Round-robin: Group A: Malaysia beat Japan 3-0; Korea beat Chinese Taipei 3-0.

Group B: Hong Kong, China beat India 2-1 (Leung Ka Huen beat Yuvna Gupta 8-11 11-7 9-11 11-4 11-8; Tse Yee Lam Toby beat Pooja Arthi R 11-8 13-11 11-5; Wai Sze Wing lost to Anahat Singh 5-11 8-11 2-11).

Singapore beat Sri Lanka 2-1.

