New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Delighted at breaching the qualification mark for the Asian Athletics Championship with an effort of 6.45 metres, Indian long jumper Shaili Singh is now looking forward to securing more podium finishes in top international events this year.

Shaili, 21, started the new season with a strong jump, breaching the Asian Athletics Championships qualification mark of 6.41m on her way to winning the gold medal in women's long jump event at the Chennai leg of the one-day Indian Open Athletics on Tuesday..

"I am extremely elated to have breached the Asian Athletics Championship qualification mark with a jump of 6.45m in the first tournament of this season. The last time I participated in this event, I finished fifth," Shaili said..

"This year, I will be eyeing a podium finish and I am training hard and preparing myself for the same.".

The promising youngster added, "I would also like to thank my coaching staff for always pushing my boundaries and supporting me at every step of my journey..

"There is still a long way to go and many objectives that I need to achieve. So I am happy to have ticked off one item from the list..

Shaili was participating in her first competitive event since narrowly missing out on the Paris Olympics qualification at the interstate event last year.

The Chennai meet featured some of India's top athletes..

The competition features a series of meets that will be held across the country. The next one will also be held in Chennai on April 21.

