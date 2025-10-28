Manama [Bahrain], October 28 (ANI): India's young pugilists continued to make waves at the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025 in Bahrain, with six boxers, including five girls and one boy, storming into the finals. India also confirmed one bronze medal after Anant Deshmukh's strong semifinal run in the men's category.

In the girls' semifinals, Khushi Chand (46kg) began India's dominant run with a commanding 5:0 victory over Mongolia, followed by Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari (54kg), who outclassed her rival from Kazakhstan with another 5:0 win. Harnoor Kaur (66kg) displayed excellent composure and counterattacking flair to defeat Chinese Taipei (5:0), while Anshika (+80kg) overpowered China in another clean sweep.

In Session 2, Ahaana (50kg) showcased her grit to overcome a tough challenge from Uzbekistan, winning 3:2 in a close contest to complete India's perfect record in the girls' semifinals, according to a press release from the Boxing Federation of India.

Among the boys, Lanchenba Singh Moibungkhongbam (50kg) continued his stellar form with a 5:0 unanimous win over the People's Republic of Korea, entering the finals in style. Meanwhile, Anant Deshmukh (66kg) fought valiantly against a strong opponent from Kazakhstan but had to settle for a bronze medal after a hard-fought semifinal bout.

With six finalists and one bronze medal, India has already recorded one of its most successful youth boxing campaigns ever at the continental level. The Indian contingent, which underwent an intensive training camp at NS NIS Patiala under national coaches Vinod Kumar (head coach boys) and Jitender Raj Singh (head coach girls), will now aim to convert their momentum into gold medals as the tournament concludes on October 30. (ANI)

