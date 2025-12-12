Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 12 (ANI): The Assam Cricket Association has suspended four players with immediate effect after allegations emerged that they were involved in corrupt practices relating to the game of cricket, according to a press release from the Assam Cricket Association.

The four players, Amit Sinha, Ishan Ahmed, Aman Tripathi and Abhishek Thakuri, who have represented Assam at various stages, are accused of influencing and attempting to instigate some of the current Assam team players, who took part in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 held in Lucknow from November 26 to December 8, as per the release.

Following the emergence of these allegations, the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the BCCI conducted an enquiry. The Assam Cricket Association has also initiated criminal proceedings. Prima facie, there appears to be involvement by the aforementioned four players in serious misconduct that affects the integrity of the sport.

The suspension of the players was done to curtail any scope of further deterioration of the situation. Accordingly, during the suspension period, the players are barred from- "Taking part in any State-level tournament or match conducted under the Assam Cricket Association, District Units or affiliated clubs, participating in any cricket-related activity, including officiating as match referee, coach, umpire, etc."

The suspension will continue til the final outcome of the investigation and/or any further decision of the Association.

"All District Associations are directed to ensure strict compliance with this order and to inform clubs and cricket academies under their jurisdiction for the necessary action. The Assam Cricket Association reiterates its commitment to safeguarding the integrity and spirit of the sport and will continue to uphold the highest standards of transparency, discipline and ethical conduct," the release stated.

Assam Cricket Association has also lodged an FIR at the Crime Branch, Guwahati, against the said four players on December 12, 2025. (ANI)

