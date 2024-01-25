Guwahati, Jan 25 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated a 'High-Performance Sports Training and Rehabilitation Centre' in the state capital in association with Olympian Abhinav Bindra.

He also launched the Olympic Values Education Programme to help the students imbibe in them the values required for playing at important sports events, an official release said.

The centre was set up as per an agreement signed between the Government of Assam, Abhinav Futuristic Pvt Ltd, Oil India Ltd and Numaligarh Refinery Ltd.

The understanding was for the establishment of two such high-performance sports training and rehabilitation centres in Guwahati and Jorhat respectively.

The facilities incorporated in the centre include a biomechanical and motion analysis lab, functional lab, gait lab, physiology lab, recovery lab, and rehabilitation lab among others, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said: "The facilities featured in the centre will help the new generation sports persons to have physical endurance and physical fitness to attain a new level of competitiveness in sports. It will also help Assam to emerge as a shining hub of sports.

Thanking Olympian Abhinav Bindra for his presence, the chief minister said he is an enduring source of inspiration for the young sportspersons as his gold medal at the Beijing Olympics not only scripted a new history in the field of sports in India but also opened a new era of sports in the country.

