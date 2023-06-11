Montauban (France), Jun 11 (PTI) India's Astha Madan shot a disappointing 3-over 75 in the second round but still managed to make the cut at the Montauban Ladies Open on the Ladies Access Tour in Europe.

Astha, who had an even par round on the first day, slipped from T-23 to tied T-34.

She had three birdies against six bogeys on a disappointing second day, while she had two birdies and two bogeys in the first round.

Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen fired a bogey-free 67 (-5) to hold a one-shot lead at the end of the second day.

Nielsen rolled in three birdies on the front nine on holes two, three and nine.

The 24-year-old played the first two rounds with fellow LETAS rookie England's Emily Price, the overnight leader, who is now chasing her.

Nielsen is the current leader of the LETAS Order of Merit with 548.88 points after finishing second in two tournaments, the Flumserberg Ladies Open and Santander Golf Tour-Girona.

The tournament faced the hottest weather conditions so far in this year's LETAS.

Two players sit in a tie for third place, Slovenia's Katja Pogacar and French amateur 13-year-old Alice Kong.

Switzerland's Elena Moosmann is one behind in fourth place.

A total of 58 players including six amateurs made the cut which fell at 5-over.

