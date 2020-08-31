Milan, Aug 31 (AP) Champions League quarterfinalist Atalanta says three of its players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Serie A team says in a brief statement that all three players are asymptomatic after the preseason tests and have been isolated.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer News Latest Update: Argentine Skips Barcelona Training Session Amid Manchester City Rumours.

Reserve goalkeeper Marco Sportiello was the only Atalanta player who tested positive during the lockdown earlier this year.

The Italian league starts Sept. 19. (AP)

Also Read | Missing Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli Found! Master Blaster Replies to WV Raman With Their Pic From Indian National Team’s Traditional Wear Photoshoot in 1993.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)