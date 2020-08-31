Indian cricket fans got a sense of nostalgia when Harsha Bhogle posted a picture of the Indian national cricket team from their traditional wear photoshoot in 1993. The photo included legends of the game such as Sourav Ganguly, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Anil Kumble but missed Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli which was pointed out by former national player Wookeri Raman. VVS Laxman Recalls Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘Sharjah Desert Storm’ Knock on Visiting Stadium With SRH Ahead of IPL 2020, Master Blaster and Yuvraj Singh Respond.

Harsha Bhogla shared a picture of the Indian squad and asked fans if they can name all the 13 cricketers in the photo. ‘How many of you can get all of them?’ he captioned the post. The photo was from 1993 before the national team left for a tour of Sri Lanka in July of that year. The squad were shooting an AV for Independence Day. Sachin Tendulkar, PM Narendra Modi Join Netizens in Congratulating the Indian Team for Historic Gold.

See Photo

How many of you can get all of them? pic.twitter.com/LFRJpHy9wP — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 30, 2020

Woorkeri Raman commented on the photo saying that the only one missing are Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli. Following that, the Master Blaster made the former cricket known about his whereabouts as he replied to his comment with a photo of him and KambIi during the traditional photo-shoot.

Sachin Tendulkar's Response

Speaking of that tour, India and Sri Lanka played each other in a three-match Test and ODI series. The visitors won the Test format 1-0 with Vinod Kambli as the leading run-scorer for them and Anil Kumble finishing as the highest wicket-taker.

But Sri Lanka rallied back to win the limited-overs series 2-1 after losing the opening game. Mohammad Azharuddin was the highest run-getter of the series while Manoj Prabhakar was the leading wicket-taker.

