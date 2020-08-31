Lionel Messi wants a move away from Barcelona and has made this decision known to the club’s hierarchy. The Argentine believes that he is no longer a player for the Spanish side and with Manchester City tipped to sign him in the summer, the 33-year-old has taken a bold step in order to force a move by not showing up for the team training session on Monday. Lionel Messi Refuses to Take Planned COVID-19 Test, to Skip Barcelona Training.

Lionel Messi shocked the world when he expressed his desire to leave Barcelona, a club he has been at for 20 years. The Argentine believes that he can walk away for free in the summer due to a clause in his contract but Barcelona are unwilling to let their star man go stating that the said clause has already expired. Lionel Messi Can Only Leave Barcelona if €700 Million Release Clause Is Paid, Says La Liga.

La Liga also sided with the Catalan side, releasing a statement that his release clause of €700 million is still in effect and if any club wants to sign Lionel Messi, they must pay it in full. The Argentine’s contract expires in 2021 but wants to leave in the summer and with Barcelona adamant on not letting him go, the 33-year-old has decided to distance himself even further from the team.

Barcelona began their pre-season preparations under new manager Ronald Koeman on Monday but Lionel Messi, who did not take part in the mandatory medical tests which were held on Sunday (August 30) at the Barcelona facilities did not show up for the training session as he looks to force a move, as reported by Goal.

Despite his desire to leave, Lionel Messi wants to meet the club board to discuss his uncertain future at the club. But Barcelona hierarchy have dismissed those talks stating there is ‘nothing to discuss’ unless the Argentine wants to sign a new contract.

