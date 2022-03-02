Munich, March 2: Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been banned from participating in the ISSF Championships following Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

"Following the respective decision of the IOC Executive Board and a meeting with the IOC President, the ISSF decided that athletes from the Russian Federation and Belarus will not be allowed to take part in ISSF Championships," stated an official ISSF statement.

"This decision entered into force at 16.00 CET on March 1, 2022, and is valid until upon further notice," he added. Following rising tension between Russia and Ukraine, the sports fraternity has become proactive and many events in Russia have been cancelled, including the Russian Grand Prix. ISSF World Cup 2022 Medal Tally: Saurabh Chaudhary Wins Gold, Esha Singh Bags Silver.

The Champions League final has also been moved out of Russia and it will now take place in Paris. UEFA and FIFA have also barred Russia from international football until further notice.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday had announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)