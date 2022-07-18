Kolkata, Jul 18 (PTI) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday announced the signing of Australian striker Dimitrios Petratos.

The announcement was made by the club on its official Twitter handle.

Petratos played for Australia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and has experience of playing in other countries like Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Malaysia also.

The 29-year-old's best spell in his career came at the A-League clubs Brisbane Roars and Newcastle Jets for whom he scored a combined tally of 37 goals.

He is expected to lead the ATKMB attack.

“I am very excited to join the club, very excited to play in front of new fans and I am going to do my best to help the tem achieve success, hopefully in all the competitions we play,” the striker said in a video posted by the club.

This is the club's third foreign signing after Brendan Hamill and Florentin Pogba.

