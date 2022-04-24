New Orleans, Apr 24 (PTI) Indian golfer Arjun Atwal, partnering with Lucas Herbert, missed the halfway cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans here.

Atwal and Herbert totalled 7-under with rounds of 7-under 65 and even par 72.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in India?.

It was Atwal's first start this year and he last played at the Bermuda Championship, where Herbert won his maiden PGA Tour title.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele sizzled on the back nine shooting 8-under 28 on way to a round of 12-under 60 in best-ball play in the third round. After three rounds, they were at a record 29-under and led by five strokes.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Merseyside Derby Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Cantlay and Schauffele opened with a tournament record 59 in best-ball play and had a 68 in alternate shot to maintain a one-stroke lead. Then came the 12-under.

The South African duo of Garrick Higgo and Branden Grace were second at 24 under after a 63. They bogeyed the par-4 12th.

Sam Burns, the local favourite, and Billy Horschel were 23-under after a 63. They bogeyed the difficult par-3 ninth hole, then shot a 5-under 31 on the back nine.

Australians Jason Day and Jason Scrivener (63) and Aaron Rai and David Lipsky (65) also were 23 under.

The father-son team of Jay and Bill Haas was 12 under after a 68. At 68 years, Haas, making his 799th official start, is the oldest player to make a PGA TOUR cut.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)