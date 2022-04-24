Liverpool take on Everton in a crucial encounter in the Premier League 2021-22 match on Sunday, April 24. The game will be played at Anfield and is set to start at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This match is very crucial for both the teams. While Liverpool will have the opportunity of closing down the gap with league leaders Manchester City to just one point, Everton will hope that they are able to distance themselves from the drop zone. Liverpool had climbed to the top spot in the Premier League, they were replaced by Manchester City, who defeated Brighton and Watford who establish a four-point lead at the top. Lionel Messi Goal vs Lens: Argentine Star Helps PSG Secure Record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 Title (Watch Video)

The Reds still chase a quadruple this season and will aim to give their best in this game, a match that they are expected to win and secure full points from. Everton have had poor form in the Premier League but a win over Manchester United followed by a 1-1 draw against Leicester City have given the side some much-needed confidence going ahead into the business end of the season. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When is Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Liverpool vs Everton Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Anfield Stadium. The game will be held on April 24, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 09:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Everton match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Everton match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2022 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).