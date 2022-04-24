Barcelona are set to host Rayo Vallecano in a La Liga 2021-22 game on Monday, April 25. The match would be played at Camp Nou and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Catalan giants bounced back hard and strong to winning ways after defeats to Eintracht Frankfurt and Cadiz and they will aim to maintain that winning momentum going ahead into this game. Placed second on the La Liga 2021-22 points table, a win for Barcelona would help them solidify their place. Pele Discharged from Hospital After Cancer Treatment

Rayo Vallecano on the other hand, are 15th on the points table and would be aiming to do a league double over the Catalan giants. Barcelona had lost 0-1 the last time these two sides had squared off in La Liga earlier this season. They have had mixed results of late but are entering into this clash with a 1-0 win over Espanyol. Barcelona similarly, defeated Real Sociedad in their previous match.

When is Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on April 25, 2022 (Sunday) at the Camp Nou. The match has a scheduled time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2022 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).