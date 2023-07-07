Silvis (US), Jul 7 (PTI) Indian golfer Arjun Atwal will need a solid second round to make the cut as he shot an even par 71 to lie Tied-89th at the John Deere Classic here.

The 50-year-old Indian, who joined the Senior Tour this year, is the only golfer from the country to have tasted success on the PGA TOUR but that was way back in 2010.

This week he got into the event, which is the last one in the US before the final Major of the year, the Open at Royal Liverpool in the England.

Atwal shot even par 71 at the TPC Deere in a round that was highlighted by an eagle on Par-5 second hole after he started from the tenth.

Atwal opened with a bogey on the 10th, but eagled the next one. He dropped a shot on fourth but picked a shot on ninth to turn in 1-under. On his second nine, the front side of the course, he had one bogey on Par-4 13 and the rest were pars.

Atwal has also played two Senior events, including a Major, and made the cut in both. But in six appearances on the PGA Tour since late last year, he has made just one cut.

Jonas Blixt, 39, went on a hot streak on the back nine playing his last six holes in six-under for a nine-under 62 and a two-shot lead over Grayson Murray in the first round.

Blixt, who shot seven-under 29 on the back nine, has three PGA TOUR wins, but last won in 2017.

Murray was eight-under through 13 holes but stalled from there. He bogeyed his final hole and shot 64.

Cameron Young, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 19, also closed with a bogey and was part of a big group three shots back. Joining Young at 65 were Greyson Sigg, Garrick Higgo, Adam Schenk, Nate Lashley and Richy Werenski.

