Hubli (Karnataka) [India], February 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir speedster Auqib Nabi continues to knock on the Indian selectors' doors after he dismantled Karnataka batting line-up with his five wicket hual in the ongoing Ranji Trophy final on Friday. Following his heroic performance, Nabi bags his 7th fifer to reach 60 wickets for the season.

J&K have made the Ranji final a one sided content after bowling Karnataka out for 293 runs in the first innings, to take a mammoth first innings lead of 291 runs. The star of their bowling performance was Nabi, who claimed 5/54 in 23 overs to lead his side's charge in the summit clash.

Also Read | Where to Watch Indian Football League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel.

Nabi has been instrumental in Jammu and Kashmir's impressive run this Ranji Trophy season, delivering impactful spells regardless of pitch conditions -- whether seam-friendly surfaces or flat batting tracks.

Nabi is also the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season with 60 scapls under his belt in 10 matches at an average of 12.56, including seven five-fers.

Also Read | Rinku Singh's Father Khanchand Singh Passes Away After Battling Stage-4 Liver Cancer; Harbhajan Singh Sends 'Heartfelt Thoughts and Prayers’.

Nabi, following this Ranji season, will play for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, after he was acquired in the auction in December last year for Rs 8.40 crore.

Nabi will have the likes of Mitchell Starc among the international stars as company in the fast bowling department in the Capitals.

With just a few sessions left in the game, a draw looks the most likely outcome, and that would give Jammu and Kashmir their maiden Ranji title on account of taking the first innings lead.

Meanwhile, Nabi came in for special praise from former India captain Sourav Ganguly heaped. Nabi is breaking down the door when it comes to selection for the national team. India is set to tour England for a white-ball series in July 2026, and Ganguly believes Nabi needs to be in the squad, saying he is on his way to national colours, and England is the place to start in the summer.

In an X post, Ganguly wrote, "J&K has shown the world what effort and intent can do ..They have made that region so proud of them .. tuff environment makes tuff people. Aqib nabi on his way to national colours. England is the place to start in the summer @bcci, @imAagarkar, @lonsaikia." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)