The newly rebranded Indian Football League (IFL), formerly known as the I-League, kicks off its 2025-26 season on 27 February 2026. Following an agreement with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Doordarshan has been confirmed as the official broadcast partner for the upcoming campaign, ensuring nationwide, free-to-air coverage for football fans across the country. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season.

Where to Watch Indian Football League 2025-26 Live Streaming?

For viewers who prefer watching online, the 2025-26 Indian Football League will be streamed live via the Waves App. Operated by India's public service broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, the application provides a dedicated digital platform for fans to follow the matches live on their mobile phones, tablets, and connected devices.

On linear television, the IFL will be broadcast natively on DD Sports. This partnership significantly expands the league's domestic reach, ensuring that top-tier domestic football is readily available to households without requiring subscriptions to premium sports networks. The AIFF has highlighted this move as a core strategy to maintain the sport's accessibility and engage a wider audience base. Where to Watch ISL 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel.

Tournament Fact

Category Information Tournament Indian Football League (formerly I-League) 2025-26 Digital Streaming Waves App (Prasar Bharati) TV Broadcaster DD Sports Season Kickoff 27 February 2026 Format Single-leg round-robin, followed by championship and relegation rounds Organising Body All India Football Federation (AIFF)

New IFL Format

The 2025-26 campaign represents a major transitional phase for India's second division of football. Officially rebranded from the I-League to the Indian Football League under a newly formed governing council, the competition has adopted a revised, truncated schedule for the year.

The participating clubs will compete in a two-stage competition. The initial phase features a single-leg round-robin format where all clubs face each other once. Following the league stage, the top six teams will advance to a championship round to fight for the title—and potential promotion to the top-tier Indian Super League (ISL)—while the remaining clubs will compete in a centralised relegation round. Points accumulated in the first phase will be carried over into the second.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).