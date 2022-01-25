Melbourne [Australia], January 25 (ANI): The National Selection Panel (NSP) on Tuesday named Australia's men's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Australia plays Sri Lanka in five T20Is in Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne from February 11-20.

George Bailey, NSP Chair, said: "This squad will begin preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup defence at home later this year and includes several players who have an early chance to impress in these five matches against a quality opposition."

Josh Hazlewood returns from a side injury with BBL Player of the Year Ben McDermott and Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques, who toured the West Indies and Bangladesh last winter, included alongside Travis Head and Jhye Richardson.David Warner and Mitch Marsh will miss the campaign to prepare for the Pakistan tour immediately following the Sri Lankan series.

Justin Langer and a number of other core support staff will take planned leave in preparation for the Pakistan tour. Andrew McDonald will act as Head Coach for the Sri Lankan T20 Series.

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. (ANI)

