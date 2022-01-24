The seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is all set to begin in Karachi on January 27. Like previous season, five teams, loaded with quality players, will be in action. Lahore Qalandars is one of the most followed teams in the PSL. Even though the team has historically struggled to get going in the PSL history but in 2020 they managed to finish as runners-up. Last season, Lahore Qalandars failed to qualify for playoffs. Meanwhile, ahead of the PSL 2022 we take a look at Lahore Qalandars squad and schedule. Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get PSL 7 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Pakistan's premier fast-bowler Shaheen Afridi will lead Lahore Qalandars this season. The Lahore team features players like Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Samit Patel, and David Wiese. Lahore Qalandars does miss out on some more star attractions in batting department. However, it is bowling which is their main strength. PSL 2022 Anthem 'Agay Dekh' Featuring Atif Aslam, Aima Baig and Abdullah Siddiqui Released (Watch Video).

Lahore Qalandars Schedule for PSL 2022

Date Match Time (IST) Venue January 29 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars 2:30 PM Karachi January 30 Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars 7:30 PM Karachi February 02 Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars 7:30 PM Karachi February 05 Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars 2:30 PM Karachi February 07 Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars 7:30 PM Karachi February 11 Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans 7:30 PM Lahore February 13 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators 7:30 PM Lahore February 18 Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings 08:30 PM Lahore February 19 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United 7:30 PM Lahore February 21 Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:30 PM Lahore

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 2022

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Sohail Akhtar, Harry Brook, Philip Salt, Dean Foxcroft, Haris Rauf, Zeeshan Ashraf, Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique, Maaz Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Zaman Khan, Syed Faridoun Mahmood, Ben Dunk, Akif Javed and Mohammad Imran Randhawa.

