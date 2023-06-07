London, Jun 7 (PTI) Australia reached 327 for 3 at stumps on the the opening day of their World Test Championship Final against India here on Wednesday.

Travis Head and Steve Smith were batting on 146 and 95 respectively at close of play on Day 1 as Australia added 157 runs in the final session which had 34 overs without losing any wicket. The duo added 251 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand.

Earlier, Australia, who were invited to bat, had added 97 runs in the post-lunch session in 28 overs for the loss of one wicket. They were 73 for 2 at lunch after opener David Warner made 43 off 60 balls.

Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur took a wicket each on the day.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st Innings: 327 for 3 in 85 overs (David Warner 43, Travis Head 146 batting, Steve Smith 95 batting; Mohammed Siraj 1/67, Shardul Thakur 1/75, Mohammed Shami 1/77).

