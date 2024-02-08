New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Australia's experienced all-rounder Beau Webster has joined Gloucestershire for this year's Vitality Blast and will be available for the entire campaign.

The right-handed batter who has the ability to bowl both pace and off-spin, will link up with his new teammates in Bristol in late May. The 30-year-old has played for Tasmania in Australia's domestic competitions since 2014. He amassed 554 runs at an average of 61.55 in this year's Sheffield Shield and is the second-highest run-scorer behind Cameron Bancroft. He has effectively used his 6'6" height to claim 13 wickets in seven outings.

Also Read | AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar Secure 3-2 Victory Over Iran, To Face Jordan in Final.

"I am really excited and very grateful for the opportunity to join Gloucestershire for the 2024 Vitality Blast campaign. I'm looking forward to not only developing my game further in the UK but also to playing a part in helping the team win matches during my time here. I can't wait to meet my teammates and get started," Webster said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Webster would be looking to use the experience that he gained from his previous County Cricket outing with Essex in last year's One Day Cup. He finished the tournament by picking 14 wickets at an economy of 5.47 and also struck 280 runs at an average of 37.14.

Also Read | Beau Webster Signs with Gloucestershire for Vitality Blast 2024.

He also went on to impress during his time with Melbourne Stars in the recently concluded Big Bash League. He scored 262 runs at an average of 43.66.

Gloucestershire's new head coach, Mark Alleyne, on Webster's signing, said, "Beau is an incredibly well-rounded player who is experienced across all formats and offers a great option with both the bat and the ball. He's enjoyed a good season in the Big Bash League and will bring with him a lot of knowledge of playing in T20 franchise cricket, particularly in Australia. Beau is a tall, powerful player who can have a terrific impact on a game, and has I'm really excited to have Beau join us for the Vitality Blast and to see him help win cricket matches for Gloucestershire." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)