Sydney, Nov 27 (PTI) India made a dismal start to their tour of Australia, losing the first ODI by 66 runs here on Friday.

Electing to bat, Australia posted an imposing 374 for six with skipper Aaron Finch and top batsman Steve Smith smashing hundreds.

In reply, Shikhar Dhawan (74) and Hardik Pandya (90) scored fifties but India were eventually restricted to 308 for 8.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 374 for 6 in 50 overs (Aaron Finch 114, Steve Smith 105, David Warner 69, Mohammed Shami 3/59).

India: 308 for 8 in 50 overs (Hardik Pandya 90, Shikhar Dhawan 74; Josh Hazlewood 3/55, Adam Zampa 4/54). PTI

