Melbourne [Australia], January 20 (ANI): In an encouraging update ahead of the Sri Lanka Test series, Cricket Australia revealed that star batter Steve Smith's elbow injury is not as bad as it seemed and has been cleared to join the Test squad.

The Australian squad are preparing for a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka starting from January 29, which will be swiftly followed by the ICC Champions Trophy.

The 35-year-old, who was named Test captain for the Sri Lanka series in the absence of Pat Cummins, picked up a right elbow injury whilst attempting a throw during a Big Bash League fixture on Friday.

But he has been subsequently cleared to play, as revealed in a media release by Cricket Australia.

"Steve Smith has undergone a specialist medical review today following his right elbow injury sustained during the Big Bash League. He has been cleared to rejoin the Test squad and travel to Dubai," said the media release as quoted by ICC.

"Smith is expected to return to batting later in the week to begin his preparation for the first Test against Sri Lanka," added the release.

The news comes as a boost to an Australia side who were already without captain Cummins due to an ankle injury.

Cricket Australia have also confirmed that National Selection Panel is keeping a close observation on Cummins, who has been named as the captain for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Also in recovery is left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann, who sustained a fractured thumb while playing in the Big Bash League earlier this week.

Kuhnemann, who was named in Australia's Test squad for Sri Lanka, is expected to resume bowling this week with a view to joining the squad in Sri Lanka if he continues to progress well.

The tour of Sri Lanka is the final series of the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with Australia guaranteed a place in June's final against South Africa.

Australia tour of Sri Lanka, Schedule:

-1st Test, January 29-February 2, 2025, Galle

-2nd Test, February 6-10, 2025, Galle

-1st ODI, February 12, 2025, Galle

-2nd ODI, February 14, 2025, TBC. (ANI)

