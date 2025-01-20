Chelsea, winless in their last five Premier League matches, will look to accumulate three crucial points when they host Wolves this evening at home. The Blues have drawn thrice and lost two in this period, just when they were building some momentum in the title race. Manager Enzo Maresca has his task cut out as he looks to get some much-needed stability back at the club. Wolves are 17th and flirting with the danger, perilously close to the drop zone. Having lost twice on the bounce, they need a win here to get things moving in the right direction. Chelsea versus Wolves will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 AM IST. Nottingham Forest Fans Offer Wallets and Credit Cards to Referee During VAR Check In Premier League 2024–25 Clash Against Southampton, Video Goes Viral.

Defenders Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana are out for Chelsea with Levi Colwill expected to undergo late fitness test to determine his availability. Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez will be deployed in central midfield with Cole Palmer as the playmaker ahead of the duo. Niclas Jackson lacks consistency in front of goal but is all set to keep his place in the team.

Boubacar Traore is set to be unavailable for the Wolves with Andre and Joao Gomes forming the central midfield partnership. Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan will be the two attacking midfielders, shouldering the creative play. Ryan Ait-Nouri and Rodrigo as wingbacks will likely provide defensive solidity. Chelsea 2–2 Bournemouth, Premier League 2024–25: Cole Palmer Nets One, Reece James Scores Late As the Blues Secure Vital Draw Against Cherries.

When is Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea are set to square off against Wolves in the Premier League 2024-25 on Tuesday, January 21. The Chelsea vs Wolves match in Premier League 2024-25 is set to be played at Stamford Bridge and will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. Fans in India can thus watch the Chelsea vs Wolves live telecast on the Star Sports Network. For Chelsea vs Wolves online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for the Star Network, will provide Premier League 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans in India on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Chelsea vs Wolves live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but will need a subscription for the same. Chelsea lacks momentum at the moment and hence could fumble up and draw points again.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2025 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).