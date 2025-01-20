The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) have announced Mumbai's squad for their upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Jammu and Kashmir, which marks the return of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Mumbai will continue to be captained by Ajinkya Rahane, with other key players like Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, and Shivam Dube also named in the 17-member squad. The MUM vs J&K Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be held at MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC in Mumbai, starting on January 23rd. Rohit Sharma Signs Autograph For Young Fan During Wankhede Stadium's 50th Anniversary Celebration Ceremony, Fist Bumps With Him (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal Will Play For Mumbai

🚨: "Officially Captain Rohit Sharma is in Mumbai's 17-member Ranji Trophy squad against Jammu and Kashmir." Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team. Jaiswal, Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube all part of the team. pic.twitter.com/SCBJa8huKL — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) January 20, 2025

Apart from the stars, Mumbai have also named the likes of youngsters Ayush Mhatre, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Royston Dias, and the veteran Shams Mulani in their 17-member squad. Mumbai are currently placed third in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group A, with three wins out of five matches, and are behind Baroda and Jammu and Kashmir, who have 27 and 23 points, respectively.

Defending champions Mumbai after taking on J&K, play Meghalaya in their final Elite Group A match on January 30, for which Sharma's availability remains uncertain, given India are set to play England in an ODI series starting February 6.

