Adelaide, Dec 8 (PTI) Australia need just 19 runs to win the Pink-ball Test after dismissing India for 175 in their second innings here on Sunday.

Resuming their innings at 128 for 5, India lost the last five wickets for 47 runs in 12.5 overs with Nitesh Kumar Reddy top-scoring with a 47-ball 42 on day 3.

Rishabh Pant (28) was the first to go when he was caught by Steve Smith off Starc, while Ravichandran Ashwin (7), Harshit Rana (0) and Mohammed Siraj (7) were the other batters to depart without much contributions.

Skipper Pat Cummins (5/57) completed a five-wicket haul, while Mitchell Starc (2/60) and Scott Boland (3/51) also contributed with wicket.

Brief Score:

India: 180 & 175 allout in 36.5 overs (Nitesh Kumar Reddy 42; Pat Cummins 5/57) Australia: 337 all out.

