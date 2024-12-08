India Under-19 Cricket Team vs Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India U19 is all set to battle it out against Bangladesh U19 in the final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024. India has lost only a single match till now in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024, and since then the side delivered a commanding performance against their opponents. Led by Mohamed Amaan, the side will be reliant on Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s blistering batting and Ayush Mhatre’s consistency. The bowling attack needs improvement to bolster India's hopes of lifting their ninth Asia Cup title. India vs Bangladesh, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND U19 vs BAN U19 Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

Defending champions Bangladesh U9 side was clinical in their semifinal match against the strong Pakistan U19 side. The balanced side has a potent bowling unit led by Al Fahad and Iqbal Hossain Emon while in the batting unit, the side has top-order batters like Hakim and Kalam Siddiki providing stability and middle-order contributions sealing games. The defending champions have also shown resilience with the bat and will prove to be a difference between the two sides.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Squads:

India U19 Cricket Team: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (c), Kiran Chormale (vc), Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (wk), Anurag Kawde (wk), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, and Nikhil Kumar

Bangladesh U19 Cricket Team: Md Azizul Hakim Tamim (c), Md Farid Hasan Faysal (wk), Zawad Abrar, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Mohammad Shihab James, Debasish Sarkar Deba, Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Maruf Mridha, Al Fahad, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Md Rizan Hossan, Ashrafuzzaman Borenno, MD Rifat Beg, Saad Islam Razin.