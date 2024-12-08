Australia's star Ellyse Perry during her sensational knock of 105 during IND-A vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024, achieved several records, which put the women cricketer on a pedestal like no other player. Perry's 72-ball century is the fastest for any batter in ODI cricket against India Women's National Cricket Team. Ellyse Perry Completes Her Third Century in One Day Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024

The all-rounder's knock included seven fours and six sixes, which also made Perry the joint-fastest ODI hundred for the Australia Women's National Cricket Team. During her knock, Perry also surpasses the 4,000-run mark in ODIs, starting the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024 with 3,959 runs, and ending the encounter on 4,064. Australia Women vs India Women 2nd ODI 2024 Innings Update: Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll Centuries Power Hosts to Massive 371/8 Runs Total

The 34-year-old also became the first woman player to complete a double of 7,000 — 928 Test, 4,064 ODI, 2,088 T20I — runs and pick 300 — 126 T20I, 165 ODI, and 39 Test — wickets in international cricket. Perry has already established herself as one of the modern-day greats in Women's cricket, having won as many as eight World Cups — ODI and T20I — with Australia Women and also several Women's Ashes against arch-rivals England.

