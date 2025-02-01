Galle (Sri Lanka), Feb 1 (AP) The defending world champion Australians were closing in on a big win in Galle after enforcing the follow-on and reducing Sri Lanka to 75 for three in its second innings at lunch on the fourth day of the first cricket test on Saturday.

Sri Lanka still needed 415 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Cricket Match in Mumbai.

It was a disastrous morning for Sri Lanka as the home side lost eight wickets in a session — five in the first innings and three more after being asked to bat again.

Matthew Kuhnemann was Australia's standout performer, claiming his second five-wicket haul in test cricket. While Nathan Lyon, who finished with three wickets in the first innings, created more opportunities with his off-spin, Sri Lankan batters couldn't handle Kuhnemann's left-arm spin, attempting to take him on.

Also Read | After Loud Chants of Virat Kohli, Black Covers Installed on Edge of Bishan Singh Bedi Stand During Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc provided the early breakthrough by removing Oshada Fernando, while Todd Murphy cleaned up Dimuth Karunaratne with a delivery that went straight on. Both batters failed to reach double figures, once again exposing Sri Lanka's fragile middle order with the new ball.

Dinesh Chandimal, who posted a half-century in the first innings, tried to steady the ship alongside Angelo Mathews, adding 69 runs for the third wicket. However, in the final over before lunch, Chandimal gloved a catch to the bat-pad fielder, falling once again to Lyon, who had dismissed him lbw in the first innings.

It has been a disappointing performance from Sri Lanka, first allowing Australia to rack up a commanding first innings of 654 for six declared.

Usman Khawaja's double century, Josh Inglis' debut hundred, and Steve Smith's second test century in Galle propelled the visitors into a position of absolute command.

The second test in the two-test series starts Feb. 6, also in Galle. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)