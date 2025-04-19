New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Former Australia opener David Warner joined the Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise Seattle Orcas for the upcoming third edition, which will kickstart from June 12. This would be Warner's maiden appearance in the USA-based T20 league, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Warner is currently participating in the Pakistan Super League 2025, where he is leading the Karachi Kings in the tournament. So far in his cricketing career, the left-hand batter has played a total of 401 T20S where he has managed to score 12,956 runs at a strike rate of 140.27.

Seattle Orcas had a strong start in the inaugural Major League Cricket season in 2023, finishing at the top of the points table, but fell short in the final against MI New York. Their performance, however, saw a sharp decline in the second season, as they ended at the bottom under Heinrich Klaasen's captaincy, managing just one win in seven matches.

The 2025 edition of Major League Cricket will run from June 12 to July 13. Unlike last year, the tournament will not overlap with The Hundred, allowing David Warner to feature for London Spirit without any scheduling conflict.

David Warner went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction and will miss the tournament for the first time since 2009. The southpaw is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in the IPL, with 6565 runs from 184 innings.

Warner made a strong impact in this year's Big Bash League, returning as captain of the Sydney Thunder and guiding the team to the final. He was the tournament's second-highest run-scorer, amassing 405 runs across 12 innings.

Earlier this year, in February, Warner was part of the Dubai Capitals squad that clinched the International League T20 (ILT20) title. (ANI)

