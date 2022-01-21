Melbourne [Australia], January 21 (ANI): Rafael Nadal beats Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in two hours and 50 minutes to enter the fourth round of men's singles of the Australian Open 2022 here at the Rod Laver Arena.

The 20-time grand slam champion Nadal started off on a confident note not only holding his serve but breaking the his opponent Karen Khachanov's serve in the second game of the match to take a 3-0 lead. The 2009 Australian Open champion won the opening set 6-3.

In the second set too Nadal broke his opponent's serve in the very first game fighting his way as there were seven deuce in the game which the Spaniard finally won. Nadal broke him again in the fifth game and pocketed the second set 6-2.

Just when it seemed that Nadal will take the match away in straight sets the Russian clawed his way back breaking the Spaniard in the fourth game of the third set to take a crucial 3-1 lead. Both the players held their serves from there as the third set ended 6-3 in Karen Khachanov's favour.

Karen Khachanov's comeback in the match came in as a ray of hope for the Russian but his effectiveness did not last long as in the fourth set sixth seed Nadal held his serve and broke him in the next one to race to a 3-0 lead. The 2009 champion broke the Russian for the second time in the fourth set to take a 5-1 lead and serve for the match to win it 6-1. (ANI)

