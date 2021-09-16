Brisbane [Australia], September 16 (ANI): Australia fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck will miss the ODIs and the one-off Test against India, hosts' head coach Matthew Mott informed on Thursday.

India women's cricket team will be locking horns against Australia in a multi-format series, comprising three ODIs, one-off day-night Test, and three T20Is. The first ODI will be played on September 21.

Mott said the pacer had a "little" niggle during the practice and to manage the workload she would be unavailable for the ODIs and Test match.

"Tayla has had some little niggles throughout her build-up down in Victoria. That's something that we've been monitoring all the way through," cricket.com.au quoted Mott as saying.

"And she does have to step up her loads gradually. We've got to manage her really well -- we've got a huge 18 months for her as a young fast bowler, and we know the impact that she can have when she plays," he added.

The head coach expects all-rounder Ellyse Perry to lead the bowling attack in the absence of Vlaeminck. "(Perry has) obviously had a very long recovery now and (this series is) something she's planned a lot for," Mott said.

"Speaking to (bowling coach) Ben Sawyer, who has worked a lot with her at the Sixers, he's really happy with where she's at. At the crease he can't remember her being as strong as she has been, and certainly in the hits that we've had up here (we've seen that).

"She had a pretty good bowl today, she got a little bit of tap early, but then came back and got a wicket, got Meg out and bowled really well.

"So it's exciting to see where she's going to take her game. Something we've spoken about is without Schutt and Jonassen, she's going to play a really pivotal role in leading our attack with some young bowlers around her," he concluded.

After the ODIs and the one-off Test, the three-match T20I series will begin from October 7. (ANI)

