Oman and the United States of America will face each other in the latest match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2. The Oman vs USA ODI clash will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat, Oman on September 16, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Oman vs USA, Cricket World Cup League 2 live streaming can scroll down below. USA Cricketer Jaskaran Malhotra Hits Six Sixes in an Over, Becomes First American To Score an ODI Hundred.

Both Oman and the USA are the top two teams in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 group and will be aiming to extend their lead at the top. Oman are placed first with 18 points while the USA sit second with 12 points. However, it is the hosts who have had the upper hand in their recent encounters, winning the last two matches between them. Relive Jaskaran Malhotra’s Six Sixes in an Over Against Papua New Guinea (Watch Full Video).

When to Watch Oman vs USA ODI Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Oman vs the United States match in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat, Oman on September 16, 2021 (Thursday) and is scheduled to start at 04:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Oman vs USA ODI Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for Oman vs USA ODI match in ICC CWC League 2 as there are no official broadcasters available for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament in India. Fans in America can watch the game on Willow TV.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Oman vs USA ODI Match?

The live streaming available for Oman vs United States ODI match will be available on FanCode. So fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch the live action of the Cricket World Cup League 2 match on online platforms. ICC TV will also provide the live streaming of the matches in the competition.

