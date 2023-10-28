Dharamsala, Oct 28 (PTI) Australia fired on all cylinders to post a massive 388 allout in 49.2 overs against New Zealand in a World Cup match here on Saturday.

Travis Head smashed 109 off 67 balls in his first World Cup game and added 175 runs for the opening stand with David Warner (81 off 65 balls).

Glenn Maxwell (41), Jos Inglis (38) and Pat Cummins, who blasted 37 off only 14 balls, also upped the ante towards the end.

Trent Boult took 3 for 77 in 10 overs.

Brief Score:

Australia: 388 allout in 49.2 overs (Travis Head 109, David Warner 81, Trent Boult 3/77, Mitchell Santner 2/80).

