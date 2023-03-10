Ahmedabad, Mar 10 (PTI) Australia reached 409 for seven at tea on the second day of the series-deciding fourth Test against India here on Friday.

Opener Usman Khawaja (180) and Nathan Lyon (6) were at the crease when the umpires called tea.

Resuming at 255 for 4, Khawaja and Cameron Green (114) kept batting with ease as they added another 123 runs to consolidate Australia's position, reaching 347 for 4 at lunch.

After a barren morning session, Indian bowlers struck post lunch with Ravichandran Ashwin dismissing Green and Alex Carey (0) in a space of four balls, before getting rid of Mitchell Starc (6).

Brief Scores:

Australia first innings: 409 for 7 in 146 overs (Usman Khawaja 180 not out, Cameron Green 114; R Ashwin 4/83).

