Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], October 3 (ANI): Ahead of the second T20I between Australia and New Zealand, Aussie skipper and opener Mitchell Marsh is on the verge of a career milestone, just 33 runs away from completing 7,000 runs in international cricket.

With the series up 1-0 in favour of Australia all ready, both teams will be having their second duel on Friday. Kiwis would be aiming to level the scores and keep themselves in the hunt for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy.

Since his debut in 2011, Marsh has represented Australia in 216 international matches across all formats, with 6,967 runs in 243 innings at an average of 32.55, with seven centuries and 40 fifties. The all-rounder is at his best in ODIs, with 3,000 runs in 96 matches and 92 innings at an average of 37.03 and a strike rate of above 95, with four centuries and 20 fifties. His best score is 177*.

For Aussies, he is the fourth-highest run-getter in T20Is, with 1,884 runs in 74 matches and 71 innings at an average of 31.40, with 11 fifties to his name and a strike rate of 137.92. His best score is 92*.

This year in nine T20Is, he has made 255 runs in nine innings at an average of 28.33, with a strike rate of 156.44 and two fifties and a best score of 85. In 12 international matches and innings this year, Marsh has scored 461 runs at an average of 38.41, with a century and three fifties. His best score is 100.

In the previous T20I, after Australia had reduced NZ to 6/3 after opting to bowl first, a 92-run stand between Tim Robinson and Daryl Mitchell (34 in 23 balls, with three fours and a six) and a century from Robinson (106* in 66 balls, with six fours and five sixes) took NZ to 181/6 in 20 overs, with Ben Dwarshuis (2/40) being Aussies' lead bowler.

In the chase, Marsh scored a mighty 85 in 43 balls, with nine fours and five sixes and gave the Aussies a fine head start with a 67-run stand with Travis Head (31 in 18 balls, with six fours), pretty much killing the game in the powerplay itself. Matthew Short (29 in 18 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Tim David (21* in 12 balls, with a four and two sixes) played vital cameos to take the Aussies to a win with 21 balls and six wickets in hand.

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Ben Sears. (ANI)

