Brisbane, Oct 31 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Ireland here on Monday.

Australia Innings:

Also Read | Virat Kohli Expresses Outrage on Social Media After His Hotel Room's Privacy Was Violated.

David Warner c Adair b McCarthy 3

Aaron Finch c Adair b McCarthy 63

Also Read | Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About AFG vs SL Cricket Match in Brisbane.

Mitchell Marsh c Tucker b McCarthy 28

Glenn Maxwell c Tucker b Little 13

Marcus Stoinis c Dockrell b Little 35

Tim David not out 15

Matthew Wade not out 7

Extras: (LB-2, W-13) 15

Total: (For Five Wickets in 20 Overs) 179

Fall of Wickets: 1-8, 2-60, 3-84, 4-154, 5-160

Bowling: Josh Little 4-0-21-2, Mark Adair 4-0-59-0, Barry McCarthy 4-0-29-3, Gareth Delany 3-0-29-0, Fionn Hand 1-0-15-0, George Dockrell 4-0-24-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)