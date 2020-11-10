New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Tuesday said that Australia will win the Test series against India "quite easily" in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli.

Kohli will be missing three Tests in the upcoming series against Australia, the BCCI had confirmed on Monday. The captain has been granted paternity leave and as a result, he will be featuring in just the opening Test of the four-match series.

"At the selection committee meeting held on October 26, 2020, Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide," the BCCI had said in an official statement.

Vaughan said although Kohli made the 'right decision', his absence will prove to be a big advantage for the hosts.

"No @imVkohli for 3 Tests in Australia .. The right decision going to be at the birth of his first child .. but it means Australia will win the series quite easily IMO .. #JustSaying," Vaughan tweeted.

The first Test is slated to begin on December 17 at Adelaide and it will be a day-night contest.

Also, BCCI had confirmed that Rohit Sharma will be rested for the white-ball leg of the Australia tour and he will be a part of the Test squad.

"The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring Sharma's fitness and has briefed All-India Senior Selection Committee on the same. In consultation with Sharma, it has been decided to rest him for the ODIs and T20Is in Australia to regain full fitness and he has been included in India's Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," the statement had read.

During India's tour of Australia, both teams will play three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests against each other. The Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship.

India and Australia are currently at the number one and two spots in the World Test Championship standings. (ANI)

