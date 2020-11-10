Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 10, 2020. MI is led by Rohit Sharma, while DC will play under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. Mumbai has won IPL trophy four-time, while DC has made it to the final for the first time. MI defeated DC in IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 to reach the final, while Delhi won against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 to make it to the finale. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final live streaming online in India and match score updates on TV. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 Final Live Score Updates: Mumbai and Delhi Fans Play MI vs DC, Dream11 Indian Premier League 13 Match on Twitter.

Mumbai Indians posted a target of 201 runs against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 which they defended with ease. Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged Man of the Match in that game for his figure of 4/14. DC finished at the second position in the league round which gave them one more opportunity to make it to the final in IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 where they defeated SRH by 17 runs. Marcus Stoinis was awarded Man of the Match in that game. If we speak of MI vs DC head to head in IPL, Mumbai leads Delhi by 15-12. Ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Clash, Here’s a Look at Mumbai Indians’ History in Indian Premier League Finals.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Final Match Time and Schedule in India

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. IPL 2020 Final match will take place on November 10, 2020 (Tuesday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Final Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the MI vs DC, IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 final match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the MI vs DC game for its online fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 07:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).