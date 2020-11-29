Sydney, Nov 29 (PTI) Australia beat India by 51 runs in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday.

Steve Smith (104) struck his second successive hundred of the series to set up the home side's win.

Also Read | Virat Kohli & Co Trolled With Funny Memes and Jokes After Losing 2nd ODI and Series Against Australia.

Skipper Virat Kohli was top-scorer for India with his 89-run knock while KL Rahul contributed 76 runs.

Also Read | Indian Cricket Team Fan Proposes to Australian Girlfriend at SCG During IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2020, Video Goes Viral.

Australia had won the series-opener by 66 runs on Friday.

The inconsequential third ODI will be played in Canberra on Wednesday.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 389 for 4 in 50 overs (Steve Smith 104, David Warner 83, M Labuschagne 70; Hardik Pandya 1/24, Mohammed Shami 1/73).

India: 338 for 9 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 89, KL Rahul 76; Pat Cummins 3/67, Josh Hazlewood 2/59).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)